‘Lethal’ A281 crossing: Study launched into improvements

Fresh demands were made this week for a bridge to be installed across the road at Rudgwick where a cyclist was killed last year.

It followed a major charity bike ride at the weekend when thousands of cyclists had to navigate across the A281 at its junction with the Downs Link.

Safety campaigners said: “It was a miracle no-one was hurt or killed.”

The Downs Link at Rudgwick is split in two by the A281

West Sussex County Council says it has made some improvements in the area but is now considering what else it can do.

A spokesperson said: “We have installed new signs on the A281, warning motorists of the crossing point.

“Vegetation has also been cleared back to improve visibility there.

“A feasibility study is currently being carried out, looking into ways to improve the crossing point.

“We will be able to consider next steps when we have the report back, which will be as soon as practicable.”