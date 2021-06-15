Leading Horsham-based animal charity gets set for an influx of unwanted cats

The RSPCA - which has its headquarters in Southwater - took in more than 22,000 unwnted cats last year.

Now it is expecting to see more brought into its rescue centres.

Kitten season, when most litters of kittens are born, runs from May to September and often sees charities like the RSPCA overwhelmed with cats.

The RSPCA is bracing itself for an influx of kittens

Last year the charity also dealt with 9,633 abandoned cats and sadly at this time of year, sees lots of abandoned kittens sometimes found in cardboard boxes, in bins, or by roadsides as their owners could no longer care for them or weren’t expecting a litter.

RSPCA’s cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: “Charities like the RSPCA are often left picking up the pieces of kitten season with lots of cats and kittens coming into our care.

“Some of the mums and their litters coming into our care are stray cats which are picked up by our officers but what we see all too often is unexpected litters of kittens being abandoned or given up because their owners didn’t plan on their cats getting pregnant and realise they can’t cope.

“Kittens may look cute but they are very complex and expensive to care for.

“With an estimated 70 per cent of litters being unplanned this means rescue centres can fill up very quickly.

“This situation has been unfolding for several years but we’re concerned that the lockdown could have made the plight of unwanted kittens even worse.

“There has been a real surge in demand for pets during the lockdown with 3.2 million homes taking on a new pet since the pandemic began However, once people’s lives go back to normal this summer we are concerned that those who purchased a kitten on impulse may find that they’re struggling to cope with them.”

The charity urges cat owners to have their pets neutered.