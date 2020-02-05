Law firm closes Storrington office to centralise services

Leading local law firm Anderson Rowntree LLP is closing its Storrington office to centralise its services in Chichester and Petworth.

The company - one of the oldest law firms in West Sussex - says the move is in response to changes in modern practices and customer needs.

It says the decision to close its Storrington branch was taken ‘after a careful review of how the firm can best meet changing working patterns, staff considerations and ways that legal services are used by clients.’

Senior partner Chris Wise said: “We believe that the consolidation of our Storrington services into our Petworth and Chichester offices will ensure the continuation of a high standard of support and resources which we have traditionally provided to our many loyal Storrington clients and introducers.

“The legal services market continues to change rapidly. The way that legal services are accessed is also evolving with the aspirations of available staff impacting on the way legal services are provided.

“We must respond by offering a wider availability and access to our personal and business legal services through a larger pool of experts in each of our locations.

“We recognise that with a greater demand for online contact more flexible office arrangements are now required.”