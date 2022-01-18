Last chance to enter quiz where just one correct answer could win a prize
Time is running out if submit an entry to the fundraising quiz organised by the Friends of Petworth Cottage Nursing Home.
This year funds raised by the quiz are being put towards rebuilding and re-ordering of the nursing home’s kitchen.
Andrew Brooke, on behalf of the Friends, said: “We have had a fair number of entries in to date, but this year the post has been a bit erratic and it’s difficult to say yet whether we are on target to raise the £35,000 we are aiming for.
“Given the problems with the post, people need to allow plenty of time for their entries to arrive.
“For anyone in danger of missing the post, Austens Home Hardware, in Market Square, Petworth, has kindly agreed to act as a collecting point for entries.”
The closing date is January 26 – and most of the prizes can be won by getting just one answer right, so do not hold back your entry just because you are stuck on one or two of the questions.