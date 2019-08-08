‘Large group’ of travellers move into Horsham

A large group of travellers has moved into Horsham.
Residents reported around 20 caravans moving into Victory Road Recreation Ground.
Horsham District Councillor Christine Costin said: “A large group of travellers has moved into Victory Road Recreation Ground.
“It has been reported to the authorities. I have no idea why they’re there or how they got in.”
