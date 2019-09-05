Lancing home celebrates 107th birthday of a ‘real character’

A Lancing rest home is celebrating the 107th birthday of one of its most popular residents.

Margery Croft was born on September 5, 1912, and moved Stanbridge House, in Kings Road, in April 2015.

She said: “I moved to Stanbridge House from my home in Hampshire to be nearer to my family and remain her to this day.”

Margery used to love to knit and crochet but said she could not sew. She said she was ‘the worst’ at sewing and could not even sew on a button.

Alana Sawyer from Stanbridge House said: “Margery is a real character and is loved by everyone at the rest home.”