Lack of Horsham Remembrance Day parade denounced as ‘shameful’

And residents have launched a petition to ensure that a parade is able to take place in future years.

Last year the parade was cancelled and only a small event held at Horsham’s War Memorial because of the pandemic.

Many were hoping the parade would be restored this year but Horsham District Council says that a ‘smaller scale event’ will take place instead because the number of Covid cases in Horsham is ‘still rising.’

There will be no parade through Horsham town centre at this year's Remembrance Day service

In past years, roads around the town centre have been closed to traffic to enable the parade to take place.

But this year’s event will have no parade but instead ‘a respectful act of remembrance’ on Sunday November 14.

It will include a ceremony at a cordoned-off area by the war memorial in Horsham’s Carfax and a service of remembrance at St Mary’s Church.

But residents have taken to the County Times Facebook page to voice their views.

David Copestake said: “Given that 10,000 ex-servicemen will be marching past the Cenotaph in London on the 14th I fail to see how a few hundred in Horsham would be a significant risk.

“This is a very disrespectful decision.”

Steve Darby said: “So why have football matches allowed vast numbers of people to attend the games and yet you’re not allowed to remember the fallen who were fighting for your freedom. This stinks.”

Sylvia Murphy queried: “How can you come from all over the planet to attend COP26?”

Geoff Oborne added: “This is just typical of Horsham. Other places are doing it yet we don’t in Horsham.

“It’s shameful and those who made the decision should be ashamed of themselves.”

The petition can be viewed on Change.Org https://www.change.org/p/people-of-horsham-horsham-remembrance-parade-is-a-must-not-an-application?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_31253424_en-GB%3A4&recruited_by_id=edd934e0-3b45-11ec-9054-bd5106d4e581&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=share_petition