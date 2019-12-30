Knitting group at Shoreham care home supports Worthing Winter Night Shelter

Residents at a Shoreham care home have been knitting for the homeless this winter.

The creative knitters at Cavell House, in Middle Road, have been producing a range of warm garments in their weekly sessions.

Emma Baker, activities co-ordinator, with Pam McCann

Nikki Stevenson, manager, said: “The residents’ enthusiasm towards knitting clothing for the homeless has been incredible. Not only has it put their fantastic knitted garments to good use but the activity encourages residents to interact and improves cognitive function.

“It is wonderful to see the residents engage in a task which gives them purpose, together with connecting them with the community.”

To add to the knitted items, other warm items of clothing are being donated by staff and visitors, and the first batch has already been delivered to Storm Ministries for Worthing Winter Night Shelter.