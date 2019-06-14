Kitchen destroyed in Billingshurst blaze

Firefighters spent nearly five hours battling a blaze in Billingshurst.

Three fire engines were called to Marringdean Road yesterday afternoon after a converted barn caught fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze broke out in the kitchen of the building just before 3.50pm.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to fight the flames.

Dramatic photos released by the fire service show the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and carried out inspections of the building before leaving the scene at 8.30pm, the spokesman added.