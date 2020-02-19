Kinderoos toddler group in Broadbridge Heath celebrates a decade of helping mums

A volunteer-run baby and toddler group in Broadbridge Heath is celebrating ten years of community activity this year.

Kinderoo Baby and Toddler Group has been held every Thursday morning in the hall of St John’s Church since its first open morning on January 7, 2010.

The group is for mums and their new born to four-year-old children.

Hollie Hebblethwaite, one of the group’s organisers, said: “We took over running the club about three years ago, when older mums found their children had grown up.

“Although we have costs, such as hiring the hall, all the profit goes back to the children, and a big part of it is that we ‘watch each other’s children’.

Ophélie Chauveau, who has been volunteering at Kinderoos for more than two years, said: “We have arts and crafts, soft play, storytime, a bouncy castle and a sensory room, where we put the blinds down to make it dark and have lights and essential oils.

“Being a new mum can be isolating. Kinderoo is somewhere to come every Thursday and meet people who are like you.

“Sometimes we meet up outside the club, like going for picnics in the summer.”

Activities are supervised by a team of volunteers who are first aid trained and DBS checked, with drinks and healthy snacks provided by the church.

Kinderoo is held every Thursday from 10am-11.30am in St John’s Church Hall.

For more information, call 07423 580652 or visit the Kinderoo Baby & Toddler Group Facebook group.

On Sunday, March 8, the group will hold a Nearly New Sale at the church from 2pm-4pm.

Entry costs £1 per adult (free for children).

To register interest in becoming a seller, email bbhgalateam@gmail.com