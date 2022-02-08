Key South Downs access road ‘to remain closed until March’
A key access route to the South Downs which was shut before Christmas is likely to remain closed until March.
A lane leading from the B2139 Amberley Road at Storrington to Kithurst Hill car park was closed to traffic in November by West Sussex County Council on health and safety grounds.
A number of trees lining the lane were discovered to be infected with ash dieback.
Now delays to carrying out the tree works mean that the road will remain closed for several more weeks.
A spokesman for the South Downs National Park Authority said: “The private estate that owns the land intends to undertake the necessary tree works, but due to the high demand for the contractors and specialist equipment required, works are due to commence 1 March 2022 and the road will remain closed until 15 March 2022, subject to the work being completed by this time.”