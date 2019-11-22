K2 Crawley set to invest £60,000 in its gym facilities

K2 Crawley is introducing a number of improvements to its gym next month.

The centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, is set to invest £60,000 in its gym facilities on Sunday December 1 to provide a better experience for members.

An image of how the gym will look

The refurbishments include transforming the existing extended cardio area, adjacent to the spin studio, into a functional and additional free weight area. New equipment will include a new sled track, hack squat and 2 Watt bikes to name just a few. Other areas of improvement also include new flooring and redecoration.

The refurbished 120+ station gym is due to be complete on Friday December 6. Throughout November and December, K2 Crawley is also offering new members the chance to receive £40 off all annual memberships, with two months free.

Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “K2 Crawley remains an integral part of the community and we’re excited to build on this by improving our current gym offering. We’re sure that our members will benefit greatly from this investment.”

Everyone Active is the trading name for Sports Leisure Management Ltd (SLM), which operates leisure facilities in partnership with local councils across England.

SLM is the longest-established leisure operator in the UK, having formed in 1987.

At the time, it managed just one leisure centre in the Midlands. Today it has grown to operate more than 190 leisure facilities and cultural services across the country in partnership with more than 60 local authorities.