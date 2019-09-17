Joyful atmosphere as Worthing cafe celebrates relaunch
There was a joyful atmosphere at Buddys on Saturday as the Worthing Mencap cafe celebrated the relaunch following refurbishment. Lots of people turned out to see the new look and celebrate the reopening of the cafe in South Farm Road.
Richard Deniese, business development lead, said: “It went really well. There was a really joyful atmosphere at Buddys on the day. All staff and volunteers were so proud to be able to say that all of the food we were selling had been made in the kitchen at Buddys and people with learning disabilities had been fully involved.” Read more: Worthing cafe set for relaunch after major refurbishment
Worthing Mencap and Buddys volunteers. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191315
Buddys opening.''Buddys and Mencap charity shop celebrate re-opening after major refurbishment. ''Pictured is cutting the ribbon is Cllr Hazel Thorpe (Mayor of Worthing). ''14/09/2019''LP191321 SUS-190915-220400008