Jonathan Aitken to speak at West Sussex prayer breakfast

Former Cabinet Minister and convict-turned-clergyman, Jonathan Aitken, was the guest of Her Majesty in Belmarsh Prison, but next month he will visit West Sussex as the guest of Her Majesty’s High Sheriff, Davina Irwin-Clark.

On Saturday, February 1, he will tell the 80 people attending the West Sussex Prayer Breakfast (WSPB) at Wiston House the story of how he came to faith and turned his life around, such that he is now a prison-chaplain.

Invitations to the annual prayer breakfasts are sent out to prominent figures in the county in the name of the High Sheriff by a small committee including the Vice-Lord Lieutenant Harry Goring, whose family used to live at Wiston House.

Mrs Irwin-Clark said: ”The desire of the WSPB committee is that those who work so hard for the good of our county should be resourced spiritually for all that they undertake, so people are invited to have a good breakfast, to hear a good speaker, and to pray for West Sussex, its officers, and its citizens.”