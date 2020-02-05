Jonathan Aitken gives powerful speech at High Sheriff West Sussex Prayer Breakfast 2020

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Aitken gave a powerful talk at the High Sheriff West Sussex Prayer Breakfast 2020.

The annual event, held at Wiston House, is an important networking opportunity, connecting key figures and organisations in the county.

High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Davina Irwin-Clark with guest speaker Jonathan Aitken, Harry and Pip Goring, Dr Timothy Fooks, Mrs Sarah Fooks, Chief Constable Giles York, Mrs Sally York, High Sheriff's chaplain the Rev Peter Irwin-Clark and the High Sheriff's police cadet Natasha Clear

The convict-turned-clergyman was once the guest of Her Majesty in Belmarsh Prison but was able to come to West Sussex as the guest of Her Majesty’s High Sheriff, Mrs Davina Irwin-Clark.

On Saturday, February 1, he told the 80 people attending the breakfast the story of how he came to faith and turned his life around. He has become a prison chaplain and was among 32 deacons to be ordained at St Paul’s Cathedral in 2018.

Invitations to the breakfast were sent out to prominent figures in the county in the name of the High Sheriff by a small committee, including the Vice-Lord Lieutenant, Mr Harry Goring, whose family used to live at Wiston House.

Mrs Irwin-Clark said: “The desire of the WSPB committee is that those who work so hard for the good of our county should be resourced spiritually for all that they undertake, so people are invited to have a good breakfast, to hear a good speaker, and to pray for West Sussex, its officers, and its citizens.”

Guests at Wiston House for the West Sussex Prayer Breakfast 2020