Jewellers back Horsham festive light spectacular

A business which has been part of the high street in Horsham for over 100 years is embracing new technology with its sponsorship of a festive light spectacular in the town this December.

Wakefields Jewellers has been present on Horsham’s West Street since 1911 and its current owners sister and brother team Melanie and Dominic Wakefield are enjoying top billing as headline sponsors of ‘Light Up Horsham’.

Dominic and Melanie Wakefield

The event, organised by Horsham District Council as the finale to the Year of Culture, is a festive light and sound projection show, set to take place from Saturday November 30 until Thursday December 31 - except Christmas Day - from 4pm-8pm.

A spokesman for Horsham Council said: “The show will take place every 15 minutes and will be a 10-minute Christmas extravaganza of all things festive.”

Dominic Wakefield said: “The festive season is our favourite time of year in store at Wakefields, we share the buzz and excitement with our customers searching for the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

“This year is going to be extra special because of our involvement with this new project in the town, we really hope it’s going to bring a touch of Christmas magic as we count down towards Christmas Day in Horsham.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture Jonathan Chowen said: “Light up Horsham will be an amazing stand out event for the town and will attract people from far and wide to come and visit Horsham and all it has to offer.

“It is something completely different which will be free for everyone to enjoy, and a very fitting finale to the incredible Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.”

Five further local businesses are supporting the event: Impact Specialist Finance, The Horsham Cellar, Barratt Homes, Doodie Stark and The Café at No.4.