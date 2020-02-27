James Bond Weekend: Museum to re-enact Roger Moore’s 007 scenes filmed on site

To celebrate its starring role in the 1985 film A View to a Kill, Amberley Museum is holding a James Bond Weekend next month.

The entrance to a quarry tunnel, near Brockham Station, appeared as Main Strike Mine in the film and there will be re-enactments of the scenes featuring Roger Moore and Stacey Sutton on March 28-29.

Roger Moore during the filming of A View To A Kill at Amberley Museum

The original Zorin Industries locomotive and trucks that featured in A View to a Kill will be running in and out of the mine entrance over the weekend.

Permission has been granted for A View to a Kill to be shown, as well as archive footage of the filming at Amberley and a BBC interview with Roger Moore on the Amberley set in 1985.

New James Bond story boards featuring images taken by local people during filming will be unveiled by Ian Dean, the first director of Amberley Museum.

Derek Lyons, who was a stuntman and actor in several Bond films, including A View to a Kill, will be reminiscing about his experiences and signing photographs, while Bond experts from the 007 magazine will also be answering questions.

One of the Zorin Industries mine carts at Amberley Museum

The Aston Martin Owners Club has put out a call to its members to bring along their cars for the weekend and a cavalcade around the museum site will take place at 2pm each day.

Visitors are invited to dress as Bond or other characters and there will be spot prizes for best dressed.

Youngsters will also be entertained by a new Codebreaker Trail.

Two musical acts will perform Bond themes over the weekend – Vintage Candy will entertain visitors on Saturday and Sarah Sussex Violinist will be coming along on Sunday to provide some violin interpretations of Bond and other cinematic theme music.

Grace Jones during the filming of A View To A Kill at Amberley Museum

The Limeburners Café will be open all day until 5.30pm, with cocktails on offer.

Gift-aided tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £8 for children aged 4-15 (under 4s free). Family tickets start at £31. Amberley Museum will be open from 10am on both days.

A still from the scene in A View to a Kill featuring the quarry tunnel at Amberley Museum