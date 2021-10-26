The home of entertainment is searching for the very best talent in the south to join its incredible entertainment team.

Open auditions are taking place in the coming weeks for a variety of roles on offer in 2022.

The Butlin’s entertainment team is expanding in a variety of roles ranging from production cast to renowned Redcoat roles.

You could star in one of the shows at Butlin's Bognor Regis

You could find yourself star of the show.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s, said: “Entertainment is at the heart of what we do.

“Butlin’s has produced a host of incredible stars in the past and we’re delighted to be holding open auditions in Bognor where we’re hopeful we’ll find amazing talent who will take to the Butlin’s stage in 2022.

“If you’re passionate about a career in entertainment, then get down to an open audition or email over your showreel.”

You could be a Redcoat as Butlin's in Bognor Regis holds auditions

Redcoat open auditions

Arguably the most iconic blazer in the entertainment industry, the Butlin’s Redcoat is a role that has provided the platform for future stars of stage and screen.

The team is expanding and looking for high-spirited individuals who want to develop their talent and skills in the entertainments industry.

Open auditions take place at Butlin’s Bognor Regis on Thursday, November 11, from 9.30am so just turn up and be prepared to have a fun day.

Strictly Latino at Butlin's

The panel would like to see a 60 second performance.

Alternatively bring plenty of energy and tell them about yourself.

Production dancers’ auditions

Butlin’s is also casting exceptionally talented male and female dancers for 2022 productions.

Dancers must be technically trained in a variety of dance styles.

Anyone interested will need to send a CV, headshot and their showreel to [email protected] by October 31, 2021.

Applicants must be aged over 18.