There have been two strange attacks on families’ Christmas decorations over the past couple of weeks.

Last week a family in Southwater had a guy rope cut on an inflatable Christmas tree - and an electric cable powering an outdoor Christmas lights display was cut through.

Now another family’s display in their garden off Wimblehurst Road in Horsham has been targeted in a similar way.

Part of the Frogley family's Christmas display

Julie Frogley and her husband Chris have been decorating the outside of their home each Christmas for the past six years and have never had any complaints.

“It’s our little corner of Christmases,” said Julie.

But she was shocked to discover this week that a guy rope on an inflatable drumming soldier had been cut through.

A peg was also broken and an electric cable on their outdoor lights had also been sliced.

Is there a Grinch on the loose in Horsham?

And she’s puzzled as to why the senseless attacks occurred.

“It’s just a bit of a let down,” said Julie. “My husband spent a long time getting them right and putting everything on. It was his birthday yesterday when we found out what happened so it wasn’t the best day.”

She said she did not know why anyone would have vandalised the display. “We’ve never had a problem before.

“People seem to like the lights, they come along and take pictures.”

The Christmas display at the Frogley family's Horsham home

And, she said, they always ensured the lights were turned off by 10pm. “It seems that somebody is a bit of a Grinch.”

Now she is urging other people to be vigilant.

“This just seems random but there have been two instances now.”