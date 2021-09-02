Investigation launches after cat found dead in Crawley residential street

An animal welfare group has confirmed it is investigating after a cat was found dead in Crawley.

By Sam Dixon-French
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:45 pm

The animal was found in Squirrel Close, Langley Green earlier today, September 2.

Boudicca Rising, of the South London Animal Investigation Network (SLAIN) said: “We’re investigating after a cat was found dead.”

SLAIN said the injuries are thought to have been inflicted by a human but further investigations are still being carried out.

News

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.