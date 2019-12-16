Internet celebrities support Rustington cheerleaders’ uniform appeal

Internet celebrities The Bald Builders have some new fans after joining in a tumbling session with Rustington cheerleaders Outlaw Allstars.

Brad Hanson from Littlehampton and Sam Hughes from Bognor Regis have been quite the sensation, with their pranks and promotional videos racking up thousands of hits on social media in the past year or so.

The Bald Builders, Brad Hanson and Sam Hughes, with Rustington cheerleaders Outlaw Allstars

The pair are putting their fame to good use by giving back to the community and have recently donated £1,000 to the cheerleading squad for its appeal for new uniforms.

Karen Finneran, co-founder, said: “Outlaw Allstars is soon to be going into its fifth competitive competition season and as the squad has grown, so have our girls. Some have been here since the beginning and uniforms are becoming tired, too small and just simply not enough.

“We started fundraising in September for new uniforms from a UK-based company but to kit everybody, it’s in the region of £8,000.

“The Bald Builders ran a raffle to help towards our target and donated a cheque for £1,000, which was very kind and generous in this age when everybody is thinking of themselves and obviously there are lots of organisations asking for help.

“As co-founder, I am extremely grateful on behalf of the girls. The Bald Builders did also join in with the girls with some tumbles, which was very fun and they definitely have some new fans.”

Visit Outlaws Allstars new uniforms fundraising for more information.