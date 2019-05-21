International Nurses Day celebrated at Henfield care home

A care home in Henfield held a celebration for nurses to celebrate International Nurses Day.

Red Oaks marked the occasion, which falls on Sunday May 12, to support its dedicated nurses and care staff who make a real difference to the lives of those in their care, and who often go above and beyond the call of duty.

Virginia Ramos, senior nurse at the home, said: “I always knew that I want to become a nurse after visiting my Dad in hospital when I was young and watching the nurse’s work. Nursing and caring for people makes me very happy, it is like one big family here at Red Oaks. I would always encourage young people to join the profession it is such a rewarding career.”

Linda Ryan, general manager at the home, said: “At Red Oaks our nurses are hard-working, dedicated and passionate about caring for older people. We are also committed to helping develop newly qualified nurses with their leadership and clinical skills, which can often be invaluable in a career with increasing responsibilities and workload.”

READ MORE: Horsham church celebrates 125th anniversary

Rare honour as Thakeham family business wins second Queen’s Award

Storrington engineer is finalist in European Inventor Award 2019