Inquest opens into death of Burgess Hill woman who died after M23 collision

An inquest has opened into the death of a Burgess Hill woman who tragically died after a collision on the M23 near Crawley.

Abbie Hudson Harmes, 23, of Icarus Avenue, Burgess Hill, died at Kings College Hospital on May 4, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard today.

Abbie Hudson Harmes. Photo supplied by Sussex Police

The inquest was told that the 23-year-old, who was a mental health support worker, suffered critical injuries in the collision on May 1.

Her family have since paid tribute.

The inquest has been adjourned to a later date.