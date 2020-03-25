Indoor sports for Sport Relief in 2010

With children all over the county staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we look back to a Sport Relief day that may provide inspiration to help keep children active over the coming weeks.

Here is what one of our reporters wrote in our March, 26 edition in 2010.

Kids taking part in sports challenges for Sports Relief. Photo by Steve Cobb

“Children at Horsham’s St Mary’s School took on a series of challenges in aid of Sport Relief on Friday.

There were no outdoor activities, as had been planned but indoors there was a circuit of six challenges for them to take on - keeping the hula hoop spinning, a hockey course, skipping, balance, sit ups or push ups and a rugby relay.

‘With the bad weather, it was a smaller space than intended due to having to stay inside but they did brilliantly,’ said year 4 and PE teacher David Tombling, who organised the day.

‘They were puffed out by the end but had a great time.

Hula hooping for Sports Relief. Photo by Steve Cobb

‘The money’s still coming in but they raised a lot and have risen to the challenge set by Sport Relief and enjoyed themselves at the same time.’”

Skipping for Sports Relief. Photo by Steve Cobb