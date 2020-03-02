Independent retailer in Horsham wins national award

A Horsham retailer has won a national award at a ceremony which recognises independent retail champions for their work and dedication to the industry.

Amish Shingadia, and the team at Londis Caterways in Horsham, was presented with the Symbol Convenience Retailer of the Year award at the Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards ceremony.

The event was hosted by television presenter and journalist Naga Munchetty and took place on Tuesday, January 28, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Amish said: “The whole team and I are overwhelmed.

“It’s so nice to get recognised for our hard work and efforts. The NFRN awards ceremony was a lovely evening. It was great meeting Naga Munchetty and all of the industry experts.”

“We’re going to arrange a staff meal to celebrate the award. It was a team effort and all of our members of staff work extremely hard.”

Amish and his team were recognised for excellence in store standards, continuously looking for new ways to improve his store and their dedication to the local community.

The judges were impressed with Londis Caterways after bench marking the store and highly commended the store efforts.

Amish was presented with his award by Ross Hennessy of event sponsors, JTI.

A total of 13 NFRN members and suppliers were recognised at the event which rewards retailers and suppliers who have made their business a success through innovation, determination, grit and foresight.

Additional details concerning the ceremony can be found at https://nfrnonline.com/nfrn-awards-2020/.

READ MORE:

> CBBC films popular children’s TV show at Horsham school

> Friends with disabilities win Storrington Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year awards

> See the 12 winning images taken by Storrington Camera Club in monthly photo challenge