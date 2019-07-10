'Increasing concern' for missing Cuckfield teenager

Police searching for a missing Cuckfield teenager are appealing for the public's help.

Hayley Trott has been missing from her home in Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, since Friday (July 5), police said.

The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim, with chestnut brown hair, and was last seen wearing black trainers and black leggings, and had a black rucksack.

Police believe she may have gone to London and if so is likely to be in the Elephant and Castle, Bermondsey or Islington areas.

Officers are liaising with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police.

A spokesman said: "There is increasing concern for Hayley's welfare, and anyone who sees Hayley or thinks they know where she may be, is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1889 of 05/07.

"You can also report concerns or sightings to any other police force via 101."