The charity, which supports adults with a lifelong disability and mental health issues, has been offered a space at Springfield Infant School in East Worthing.

The Green Fingers Project has raised £1,125 through Crowdfunder and a new stretch target has been added to help the charity seek out other community spaces with which it can be involved.

Kt Banwell, My Network project co-ordinator at Worthing Mencap, said: “It is a personal passion project of mine and I am so, so excited to get it off the ground.

The Green Fingers Project is an inclusive wellbeing project between Springfield Infant School and Worthing Mencap

“During the pandemic, we saw a big increase in social isolation amongst our members, and a big decline in their mental wellbeing therefore.

“It is a known fact that doing physical activities can really aid symptoms of anxiety and depression, and really strengthen individual mental wealth.

“Our organisation has therefore been offered a wonderful space, as an opportunity for some of our members to be involved in bringing it back from neglect, and restoring it to its former glory.

“It is also an important inclusive project bringing infant aged children together with those with a learning disability. As a parent of two mini humans, I feel this is one of the most important elements of this mission. Having worked with Springfield Infant School and Nursery, it is also very apparent that inclusivity is at the core of everything they do to.”

The Green Fingers Project is an inclusive wellbeing project between Springfield Infant School and Worthing Mencap

The project is still seeking donations via Crowdfunder and has a limited number of special rewards on offer.

Currently featured rewards are a one-hour photoshoot for two families for £40 pledges and a geometric concrete planter for £10 pledges.