In pictures: Woolly Hat Day 2020 supports West Sussex charity Turning Tides

Hundreds of people took part in Turning Tides’ annual Woolly Hat Day to help end homelessness. The West Sussex charity encouraged schools, businesses and individuals to wear a woolly hat on Valentine’s Day and so far, more than £1,200 has been raised, with more due to come in from supporters. The charity has three community hubs, in Worthing, Littlehampton and Horsham, and £18 is enough for someone sleeping rough to have a hot breakfast all week.