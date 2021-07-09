IN PICTURES: This is the most expensive house in Burgess Hill on Zoopla
A beautiful Grade II* family home has become the most expensive house for sale in Burgess Hill, according to Zoopla.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:11 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:17 pm
The six-bedroom detached house on Theobalds Road has a guide price of £1,795,000 and boasts five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a stables barn, a games room barn and a double-garage.
Theobalds Farm has been sympathetically modernised but keeps many period features like exposed timbers, original brick and oak floors, inglenook fireplaces and some original doors.
Find out more about the home, which is on the market with Hamptons – Haywards Heath sales, at Zoopla.
