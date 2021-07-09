IN PICTURES: This is the most expensive house in Burgess Hill on Zoopla

The six-bedroom detached house on Theobalds Road has a guide price of £1,795,000 and boasts five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a stables barn, a games room barn and a double-garage.

Theobalds Farm has been sympathetically modernised but keeps many period features like exposed timbers, original brick and oak floors, inglenook fireplaces and some original doors.

Find out more about the home, which is on the market with Hamptons – Haywards Heath sales, at Zoopla.

The grounds lie mainly to the south and east of the house.

The garden of the property provides a high degree of privacy.

The home boasts five bathrooms.

There is a Victorian conservatory to the east of the part-walled garden.