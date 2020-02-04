In pictures: Panto Puss in Boots at Shoreham Academy
Shoreham Academy students are performing the pantomime Puss in Boots for three nights, starting today at 7pm.
The performances are raising much-needed funds for the school, in Kingston Lane, Shoreham.
Torrin Gieler, 14, left, and Tom Sharpe, 12. Photo by Derek Martin DM2021061a
Shoreham Academy presents Puss in Boots. Photo by Derek Martin DM2020956a
Shoreham Academy presents Puss in Boots. Photo by Derek Martin DM2020976a
Shoreham Academy presents Puss in Boots. Photo by Derek Martin DM2020950a
