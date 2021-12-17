In pictures: Live Nativity processes through streets of East Worthing

Kathryn Hughes-Burton, children’s and youth worker, said: “People gathered in the church garden with Mary, Joseph and Aubrey the donkey, ready to leave at 3pm to walk a route around East Worthing, calling at The Alexandra to see if there was any room at the inn. Then it continued on to Homefield Park, where we were met by some angels with good news and shepherds, before finally meeting the Magi with their gifts at the end of Ladydell Road and returning to St George’s Church to a final stable scene after following the star. The afternoon was concluded with seasonal refreshments in church.”