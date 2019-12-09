In pictures: Best of Sussex Community Award winners
The Best of Sussex Community Awards was held in Brighton on Sunday (December 8) at the Hilton Metropole Brighton. Pictured are each of the 14 winners.
999 Award winner is Crowborough Community First Responders with Mike Harris from Sussex Masonic Foundation (left)''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192043
Best Community Organisation winners, Community Stuff with Ambrose Harcourt.''''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192047
Dan Brooks (12) receiving the Fundraiser of the year award with Bex Bastable (JPIMedia) and Ambrose Hartcourt. Picture: Liz Pearce. LP192049
School of the Year, Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School Horsham with Ambrose Harcourt and the Sussex Masonic Foundation. Picture: Liz Pearce. LP192051
