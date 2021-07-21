Improvement works to start soon at Horsham Park’s pond

The water is to be dredged and some fish ‘re-homed.’ shrubs cleared and improvements made to the duck feeding area.

Horsham District Council says the work is set to start next month.

A council spokesperson said: “Horsham Park Pond, whilst being a popular visitor attraction, also serves the key purpose of being an attenuation pond, gathering excess surface water, alleviating increased flow rates and capturing pollutants that may otherwise enter the River Arun.

Aerial view of Horsham Park's pond

“The pond has now become heavily silted which reduces its capacity for storage.

“The improvement work will include the dredging and excavation of silt which will need to be deposited in the park, near to the pond to dry out.

“Work of this nature has been undertaken twice before, latterly in 2002.

“All works will be undertaken with as little inconvenience to park visitors as possible and the physical impact and long term effect on the park will be minimised.”

As well as removing sediment from the pond and reducing the number of fish by ‘re-homing’ native varieties, the works will also include removing some trees to allow more light and open up viewpoints, and landscaping a shrub area on the western side of the pond.

Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “I am pleased that we are in a position to start this vital work for our much loved pond in Horsham Park.

“The planned improvements will provide an improved visitor experience and will help to support the wildlife both in the pond and on the surrounding areas.

“Rest assured that we will keep any disruption to a minimum for both visitors and the habitats and species in and around the pond.

“All work will be carried out in full compliance with environmental and wildlife legislation.”