Set against a romantic backdrop, the National Trust property near Haywards Heath will host Ignite’s light trail from Friday (February 11) to Sunday (March 6).

It gives visitors the chance to wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, and see the lights dancing from one space to another, as well as a fire-breathing dragon.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ignite to Nymans for this special event,” said Lauren Milsom, Nymans’ experience and programming manager.

Ignite’s light trail will be at Nymans near Haywards Heath from February 11 to March 6. Picture: Richard Haughton/Sony Music.

“It’s so exciting to be lighting up the last of the winter nights with this magical light festival where families, friends and couples can experience beautiful fire-lit installations set amid the giant plants and iconic ruins,” she said.

“It’s a unique opportunity to see Nymans, quite literally, in a new light,” she added.

In numbers Ignite boasts: one fire breathing dragon, seven fire spheres, ten heart arches by Art AV, 80 metal flowers, 100 metal fish, 112 metal mushrooms, 310 fire cans per night, 360 illuminated mushrooms, 600 flame bulbs covering the lawn – field of fire, and 1,500 white roses.

There will be lanterns available for children to carry and light up part of the trail.

There are also independent traders selling hot and cold drinks and snacks, as well as marshmallows for toasting over an open fire.

Mobility scooters are welcome and there is disabled parking, accessible toilets and a quiet session on Wednesday (February 16, 5.30pm) for people who want to visit when crowds are smaller.

Dogs are not allowed.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed to help maintain cleanliness and support social and physical distancing.

People can book tickets at igniteatnymans.seetickets.com.

Ignite is brought to people at Nymans by Raymond Gubbay Ltd (Sony Music) in partnership with the National Trust.

Ignite at Nymans – A trail of light, lanterns, fantasy and fire is open from February 11 to March 6 and closed Monday (February 28) and Tuesday (March 1).

Visit ignitetrails.co.uk/nymans to see the opening times.

Adult trail tickets cost £16.50 or £24.50 with parking.

Child tickets are £12.

Family trail admission tickets with a parking space (admits two adults and two children and includes one car parking space) cost £62.00 (select four tickets at £15.50).

There is free entry for carers and children aged two and under.