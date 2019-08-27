Hunt for ‘phantom’ dog fouler in Horsham

A Horsham dog trainer is searching for answers after mystery dog waste has been appearing in front of her house.

Jo Loft said she was disgusted to find three large droppings on her garden and in front of her house over the last week.

Jo Loft from Horsham is frustrated about dog owners that don't pick up their dog's poo. Pic Steve Robards SR1921359 SUS-190827-092333001

She fumed: “There has been a phantom poo dropper.

“I’ve had enough. I pick up poo for a job I don’t want to be doing it on my own time.”

Jo said the waste was ‘smeared’ along the path in front of her house.

She added: “Whether it’s a new resident or somebody new walking in this area - it’s not something I have come across in my 35 years living in the same house.

“It’s a new one to have this sudden influx.”

Jo appealed for the owner to clear up the waste.

She said she has repositioned a camera on her house to try and catch the fouler.

But now Jo has taken further measures to deter the culprit.

She said she put up a passive aggressive warning sign in ‘true typical British fashion’.

The notice, which Jo has since removed for fear of repercussions from the dog owner, informed the fouler that if they didn’t change their ways Jo would name and shame them on social media.

But Jo said she plans to save the dog’s blushes if the publishes the video.

She added: “I would like to keep the dog anonymous. I’m going blur out the dog. I’m going to shame the person but give the dog their privacy - it’s not their fault.

Jo said life is ‘too short’ to be cleaning up after other people.

She added: “You have got a busy day and you don’t want to be having extra hassle added to it.”

Read more: Motorcyclist sustains ‘life-changing injuries’ in A23 collision

Read more: Beeding and Bramber summer show success, despite wind and rain spoiling many crops

Read more: Police appeal for information following serious collision on A281