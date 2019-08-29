Hunt for man after Horley burglary and assault on police

A new appeal has gone out in a hunt for a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Horley and an assault on two police officers.

Surrey Police are asking the public to help them track down Keiron Dodge, 25, from Redhill.

He is described as white and around 5ft 9ins tall with brown hair.

Police say he is thought to have links to east Surrey, Hastings, Margate as well as the East and South East of London, including Hackney, Deptford and Newham.

Officers say that the burglary happened at around 8pm on Wednesday March 6 at a property on Benhams Drive, Horley, where jewellery, a laptop and a car were stolen.

A spokesman said the stolen car was driven off and was then spotted around 40 minutes later, waiting at a red light on a junction on the M25.

‘After a short pursuit,’ say police a woman passenger was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class B substance but was later released under investigation.

The driver of the car, say police, “assaulted two police officers and then fled the scene. Both officers’ injuries are not serious.”

The spokesman added: “If you know where Keiron is, or have information which could help us locate him, please contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45190024149.

“You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”