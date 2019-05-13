Hundreds of Scouts celebrate at St George’s Day parade in Horsham

Hundreds of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts gathered at the bandstand in Horsham last month as part of the St George’s Day parade.

As flags waved, cameras snapped and traffic was halted, The Royal British Legion Band led the Scouts through the streets to the Carfax on Sunday April 28.

Horsham Scout District at the St George's Day Parade. Picture: Owen Duda SUS-190513-141550001

They were joined by guests including MP Jeremy Quinn, Horsham District Council chairman Peter Burgess and Farid Bahooshy from West Sussex County Scouts.

Along with their adult leaders and supporters, the Scouts were marking founder of the Scouting movement Lord Baden-Powell’s vision way for the development of young people through Scouting.

The district commissioner for Horsham Scouts, Peter Scofield, said: “Scouting has been a major influence in my life since joining Cubs way back in 1958.

“I have benefitted from so many Scouting opportunities; I know this is true for millions of other Scouts since B-P founded the Movement.

“I am grateful to my leaders in the past who gave so much encouragement.

“Seeing the assembled Scouts in the Carfax was a great joy and confirmed how proud I am to be a Scout.”

Explorer Scouts, who will be attending the 24th World Jamboree this summer in the USA, gave a presentation of their journey so far in preparation for their great adventure.

They gave encouragement to the younger members of Horsham Scouts to apply for the 25th World Jamboree to be held in South Korea.

Peter added: “The promises made by all members of the movement were renewed.

“The duty to ‘do our best’ has been at the heart of Scouting since it’s foundation in 2007. Scouting is the largest UK youth organisation and is one of the most trusted brands in the country.”

Horsham Scout District has 1,800 members from six years old to adults.

Across the country Scouting takes place every day of the week and seeks to help almost half a million young people in the UK enjoy fun and adventure while developing skills that will help them succeed in their adult lives.

Peter said: “Scouting believes in bringing people together working for peace among the nations.

“We are part of a worldwide movement creating stronger communities, inspiring positive futures, celebrating diversity and always standing against intolerance.

Horsham Scouts want even more young people to join the adventure.... but that’s not possible unless there are more adults ready to make it happen!

If you think Scouts are doing a ‘good thing’ come and join us bringing your skills, knowledge, enthusiasm and be someone to inspire and develop the generations that follow.

To find out more about the opportunities for adults in Scouting contact the District Commissioner on dc@horshamscouts.com

