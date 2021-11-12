Students at Westbourne House School gathered to remember the fallen on Thursday, November 11 SUS-211211-083244001

At 11am on Thursday, November 11, a Westbourne House school pupil played The Last Post on the trumpet from the balcony above the school entrance.

Westbourne House Headmaster, Martin Barker, explained to the pupils who all lined up in front of the school: “The reason we are gathering here on this particular day, as we approach the 11th hour of the 11th day, of the 11th month, is because this is the time and date that saw the end of the First World War, in which tens of millions of lives were lost.

“Tragically, war and conflict have continued across the world ever since that time and in fact to this very day, and so we honour and the remember the servicemen and women who have given their lives so that we may continue to live our lives freely and safely.”

The children then observed the two-minute silence which was broken by The Last Post played by a pupil on the trumpet.

Another pupil read Flanders Fields by John McCrae.