Hundreds back mum’s campaign to get cycle track built in Billingshurst

A Billingshurst mum is campaigning to get a pump track built in the village.

Katie Bullivant launched a petition, which has been signed by hundreds of people, after seeing how much fun her son, six-year-old Parker Fleming, and his friends had on the Broadbridge Heath pump track.

Billingshurst resident starts campaign for a pump track. Pictured with son Parker aged 6.

She said: “It would bring people in from possibly the other surrounding areas to use it as well. It makes Billingshurst a destination.”

There’s not many options for ‘free and accessible’ activities for children, according to Katie.

She added: “We have been trekking back and forth to the Broadbridge Heath pump track.

“At the weekend we went over with a whole group of friends. Everyone was just having a lovely time.

“It was so popular. The older lads were there doing all their tricks and stunts – the younger kids watching in awe.”

A pump track is a type of off-road terrain for BMX and mountain bikes, made of circuits of banked turns and features.

Katie said the track at Broadbridge Heath is always busy.

She added: “It just seems like a really nice atmosphere with the kids helping each other out.

“It’s a real family atmosphere.

“It would just really benefit a lot of people in the community.”

Katie said it was really important for youngsters to be able to have places to burn off energy and ‘test out what they can do’.

She added: “It’s pretty low maintenance to keep on top of I would imagine – if it’s sturdily built and well designed.”

The campaign has been shared by the Weald and the primary school, according to Katie.

She added: “I have had parents saying to me in the playground that their kids are really excited.

“It all seems really positive.”

To sign the Billingshurst pump track petition please visit https://www.change.org/p/billingshurst-parish-council-billingshurst-pump-track-project

For more information about the project please visit https://www.facebook.com/pumptrackproject