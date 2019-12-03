Hundreds attend Horsham hustings event

More than 300 people got a chance to question Horsham’s parliamentary candidates at a general election hustings event.

The event - at Brighton Road Baptist Church on Monday - was organised by Horsham Churches Together.

A spokesman said: “Horsham Parliamentary candidates were grilled on Brexit and climate impact, along with a host of other subjects from increased foodbank use to school funding.”

Pictured from left are: Jim Duggan of the Peace Party, Labour’s Michael Jones, hustings chairman the Rev Dr Tim Carter, Lib Dems’ Louise Potter, Conservative Jeremy Quin and Catherine Ross of the Green Party.