How a Brighton rescue dog became a Kennel Club star

A rescue dog from Brighton is one of 12 dogs selected to feature in the Kennel Club’s 2020 Breed Rescue Calendar.

Kiwi, an eight-year-old Akita, was neglected by her owner throughout the first years of her life.

She was rescued by Akita Rescue and Welfare UK when she was two years old but spent a further year in their care before finding a home with Akita owner Dan Pook-Barnes, who now lives in South Horsham

“When I got Kiwi she was so scared of everything but she has grown and found her voice, quite literally. She barks now and is clearly more confident,” Dan said.

“She’s so loving and so gentle and has come such a long way. I think it has a lot to do with her being with my other Akita, they’re inseparable.”

Compiled from professional ‘pawtraits’, the charity calendar includes stories of dogs that have overcome the odds and are settled into new homes.

The calendar raises funds for the Kennel Club Charitable Trust which will be donated to rescue organisations featured in the calendar.

This includes Akita Rescue and Welfare UK, which rescued Kiwi.

A multi-faceted charity, Akita Rescue does not only help with rehoming but also provides information and guidance for owners on behaviour, training, diet and health.

Professor Steve Dean, chairman of the Kennel Club Charitable Trust said: “Through these beautiful photographs we can showcase all these special dogs and their wonderful personalities, while highlighting the importance of the work that rescue welfare organisations do for hundreds of dogs across the country.”

The Kennel Club Charitable Trust funds a wide variety of work ranging from research into canine diseases, supporting rescue centres and dog welfare organisations, and training support dogs.

To find out more about the charity visit its website here.