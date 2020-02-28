Housing group outlines proposals for new homes on controversial Storrington woodland site

Proposals to build new homes on a controversial woodland site in Storrington are being put forward by a housing association group.

Residents have feared for some time that a 25-acre site known as Longbury Hill Wood, off Rock Road, was being earmarked for housing.

Longbury Hill Wood, Storrington. SUS-200702-145328001

Concerns were first raised more than two years ago when the landowner was granted permission to fell a large number of trees.

Now housing association group Clarion Housing says it wants to create what it calls a ‘high-quality, sustainable development’ on the site.

The group says it believes it could ‘deliver a sustainable development that helps to meet Horsham District Council’s housing targets and provide new homes for local families, as well as improvements to the local footpaths and public transport connections.’

No planning application has yet been submitted but Clarion says it wants the proposals considered as part of the Horsham’s Local Plan process.

However, local residents have already voiced concerns over the future of the woodland - an area where the Forestry Commission previously specified that re-planting of trees should take place by June this year after a large number were axed two years ago.

Residents have also raised concerns that developing the woodland would lead to increased traffic, add to already-severe pollution in Storrington and lead to the loss of wildlife habitat.

But a spokesman for Clarion Housing said: “Ecological considerations will be at the forefront of the proposals.

“The current site owner also takes environmental concerns seriously and has liaised with the Forestry Commission as part of the licensed felling works on the site and is now working with Clarion to develop plans for a sustainable community-led scheme which will leave a positive legacy for the surrounding local community.”

Clarion says that ‘environmental enhancements and improvements’ would be proposed as part of any future development at the site.

They would include ‘building with nature in the woods, creating a new community woodland as well as new improved opportunities for species-rich habitats’

The company says there would be ‘zero carbon building’ and that the development would be part of Clarion’s pledge to provide ‘50,000 much-needed homes across Britain in the next decade.’

A Clarion spokesperson said: “We want to provide the kind of homes that local families need and want to live in but also deliver a host of environmental and local highways benefits.

“We can achieve this because we’re a not-for-profit group and re-invest our proceeds in supporting communities into the long term.”

Clarion says it will outline its proposals in more detail at public consultation event which has yet to be arranged.