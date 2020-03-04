Housing development in Crawley set to be named after Royal Marine

A housing development being built in Northgate is set to be named after a Royal Marine who died after being involved in a road accident in Afghanistan.

Scott Summers tragically died after sustaining serious injuries in a road traffic accident, aged just 23, while on tour in Helmand Province in 2007.

Located on Woolborough Road and Cobbles Crescent on the site of a former doctor’s surgery, the development is set to be named Scott Summers Court and is near to another development named after a Crawley soldier who died while serving in Afghanistan.

Consisting of six maisonettes and three flats, the affordable rented properties are on track to be completed in July this year.

Born in September 1983, Marine Summers joined the Royal Marines in January 2005.

He deployed with J Company, 42 Commando Royal Marines to Helmand Province, Afghanistan in October 2006.

Crawley Brough Council cabinet member for housing, councillor Ian Irvine, said: “I am delighted to be honouring another of Crawley’s servicemen. The council has a strong, longstanding connection to the Armed Forces and it’s important that we continue to honour the bravery of our fallen heroes.

“The new housing is appropriately located near to another development named after a soldier, as well as the town’s existing military presence. I look forward to seeing the properties when they are complete.”