Hotpoint washing machine ‘explodes’ in Horsham mum’s kitchen

A Southwater mum said glass ‘flew everywhere’ when her Hotpoint washing machine exploded.

Emma Bradley said she was cooking in the kitchen with her daughter yesterday, January 12, when they noticed her Hotpoint washing machine whirring louder than usual.

Emma said the washing machine 'completely exploded'.

She added: “We didn’t think too much of it. Within seconds the kitchen started to fill with smoke.”

The ‘burning’ washing machine gave off an ‘awful smell’, according to Emma.

She said she went to turn off the machine when disaster struck.

Emma added: “It was just a huge bang and glass flew everywhere.

The 'burning' washing machine gave off an 'awful smell', according to Emma.

“It completely exploded - spat glass everywhere. It was horrific.”

The ‘horrible’ incident left Emma so angry she was shaking, she said.

Emma added: “My heart was beating so fast. I was panicking because I thought the whole kitchen was going to set alight.

“I’m still picking up glass. We have had glass in our feet. There’s glass everywhere.”

Emma said her washing machine is a model which manufacturer Whirlpool has recalled amid safety fears.

But she added that until she contacted Hotpoint following the explosion she was unaware of the recall.

More than half a million Whirlpool appliances may be affected by the recall, according to Whirlpool.

Emma said: “I had no idea.

“I’m worried now that it [the recall] hasn’t reached the people it should have reached.

“I just want them to check their machines.”

Hotpoint has been approached for comment.

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties