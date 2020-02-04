Host families in Worthing and Lancing urgently needed

Students from remote Danish farming communities will be coming to West Sussex in April and host families are urgently needed.

Young people from Denmark have been travelling to Lancing with Shoreham business English Language Homestays for some years but the numbers have grown considerably, so around 120 are expected this year.

Danish students on Coronation Green in Shoreham during a previous visit

Jackie Verrall, director, said it was an amazing achievement for the organiser, a Danish teacher ‘engaging his students in the British culture’.

She explained: “There is a bit of a story behind it and because of their love for this immediate area, their numbers have grown and grown.

“Initially they sent over about 20 students, who were from remote farming communities. Because they lived in far out locations, they had to stay at boarding schools to be educated. It was just too far away to travel to school each day.

“One of their teachers thought it would be nice for them to see somewhere beyond their farming community and school, and so promoted a small trip to the UK and ended up in Lancing.

“Fast forward about ten years and the 20 children have now magnified to 120 children. It’s an amazing achievement. These children are really engaged in what they do, pleasant, hard working and just want to be involved in the local British community.

“Therefore, we are desperately looking for host families to host these children for five nights around the Worthing and Lancing areas. Their English is pretty good and they love to live with British families and find out more about the UK.”

During their time in the UK, the students will attend Chichester Theatre workshops, visit bakeries to find out how to bake ‘commercials’, bread and cakes for their school meals, as well as Ricardo in Shoreham and Northbrook MET in Worthing.

Jackie added: “Many of the children are interested in engineering, which in turn helps them maintain tractors when they return back to their farming communities.”

The Danish students will be visiting from April 2 to 7. Telephone 01273 462772 or visit englishlanguagehomestays.com/host-family for more information.