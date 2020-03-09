Hospital radio station for Worthing and Southlands is given a boost

Seaside Hospital Radio has been given a boost, with a new sponsor for a popular afternoon show.

The station broadcasts to Worthing and Southlands hospitals and to the wider community online.

Seaside Hospital Radio presenter Phil Akers

Bubbaview, in Ferring Street, Ferring, has chosen to support Phil’s Pick ’n’ Mix, a show which broadcasts at 2pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Presenter Phil Akers said: “We are not funded by the NHS or the hospitals and as a charity, which is solely run by our members and volunteers, we have to raise considerable funds each year to cover our broadcast licences, performance royalties and overheads.

“I very much welcome and thank Bubbaview for the contribution that they are making.”

Business owner Claire Worthylake said her team was able to offer non-diagnostic pregnancy scanning services in a friendly environment, away from the hospital.

Stacey Chorley, who assists Claire in the running of the studio, said: “We are proud to be making this contribution to Seaside Hospital Radio by supporting the work that all the members and volunteers do in providing radio entertainment and information to the patients, staff and visitors of Worthing and Southlands Hospitals. They provide a very important service.”

Visit seasidehr.com to listen to Seaside Hospital Radio online.