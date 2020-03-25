Horsham women run half marathon for muscular dystrophy charity

Five Horsham women have taken part in a half marathon for a charity that funds research into a rare genetic condition.

Sarah Raciti, Maxine Foster, Stephanie Beverton, Linda Siqi Zhao and Billie Dunlop completed this year’s Mercer Surrey Half Marathon.

They together raised more than £1,400 for Harrison’s Fund, which funds research into finding a cure for Duchenne, a type of muscular dystrophy.

Sarah, 39, said: “This was my first ever half marathon, so it was all new and unusual to me. I must admit the crowds were the biggest I have seen on any run I have done previously and there was a lot of support from the charity which was great.

“I have spent the last year training for this day, running every week and though I never managed to get up to 13 miles I knew I’d be able to get myself across that line on the day through sheer determination if nothing else.

“It was great to be able run with my friends as well, especially Maxine, whose son, Austin, has Duchenne.

“Running with her and thinking of what Austin has to go through every day provided all the inspiration I needed.”

The group took part in the run, set in the countryside surrounding Guildford and Woking, on Sunday, March 8.

Duchenne is a neuromuscular condition caused by a lack of the protein dystrophin, which results in progressive muscle weakness. The average lifespan with the disease is 20 years and it is 100 per cent fatal.