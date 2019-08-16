Horsham travellers: Police issue Bennetts Field eviction deadline

Sussex Police have issued an eviction date to the travellers in Horsham.
The travellers have been served notice on their camp in Bennetts Field and must leave by 10am tomorrow, West Sussex County Council said.
A spokeswoman added: “We are currently working with Sussex Police in respect of this matter. Notices requiring the travellers to vacate have been served.
“Should they fail to vacate, court proceedings will be commenced.
“Sussex Police will be serving notice on the travellers shortly and they are required to vacate the site by 10am tomorrow.”
