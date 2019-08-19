Horsham travellers: no sightings in town centre says council

The travellers in Horsham are believed to have moved on from the town, according to the council.

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said the travellers who were camped on the Needles land near Blackbridge Lane have now all moved on.

The travellers in Horsham Park were served a notice to quit by Horsham District Council

She added: “We now have no confirmed sightings of any travellers in the vicinity of Horsham town centre.”

