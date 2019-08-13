Horsham travellers: Council confirm expected eviction date

The date which travellers are expected to leave Horsham Park has been confirmed by the council.

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said the council anticipates the caravans will have left ‘by this weekend’.

The travellers in Horsham Park were served a notice to quit by Horsham District Council

She added: “West Sussex County Council have initiated court proceedings to move the caravans from Horsham Park.

“The police and community wardens will continue to monitor the situation and other vulnerable sites will be secured where possible.”

